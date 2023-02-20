Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $470.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.33.

HD traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.42 and its 200-day moving average is $306.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

