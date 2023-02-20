Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.03 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.33.
Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %
HD traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.95. 4,985,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $350.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.17.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
