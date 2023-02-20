holoride Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.50 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. holoride has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and approximately $100,374.54 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.50 or 0.06848947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00084830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00057720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001150 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06019024 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,756.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

