Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 7.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

LSXMK stock remained flat at $33.84 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,188. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

