Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 3.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,982. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $197.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

