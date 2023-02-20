Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.10. 11,235,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,528,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $120.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

