Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of HTGC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 2,105,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,461. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

