Herbst Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 342,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.39.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVDA stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.88. 46,588,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,419,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

