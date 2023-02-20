Herbst Group LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,552,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
