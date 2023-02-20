Herbst Group LLC Invests $1.27 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

