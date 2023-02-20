Herbst Group LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 378.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 108,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 55.5% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 2,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Boeing by 113.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 510,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,767,000 after buying an additional 270,891 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.66. 4,985,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,173. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

About Boeing



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

