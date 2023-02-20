Herbst Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

