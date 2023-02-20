Herbst Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Herbst Group LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after buying an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after buying an additional 194,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,906,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.17. 13,034,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,245,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.