Herbst Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $162.85. 9,612,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,340. The company has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

