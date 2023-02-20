Herbst Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.28. 20,758,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

