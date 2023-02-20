Herbst Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $56,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.93. 1,364,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

