Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hello Group stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

