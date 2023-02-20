Hedera Price Reaches $0.0881 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $64.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00084528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00057710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,125.140865 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08722317 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $73,021,014.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

