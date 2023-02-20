Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,573,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 130,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

