Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 11,345 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.74.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

