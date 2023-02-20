Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.33% of James River Group worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in James River Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

