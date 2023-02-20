Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $16.18 Million in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.02% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TA. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.2 %

About TravelCenters of America

NASDAQ TA opened at $84.22 on Monday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

