Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 567,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,898,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.10% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,463,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,307,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,542,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 609,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,803,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

