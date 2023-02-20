Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 191,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

