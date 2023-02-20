Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 57,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

WCN stock opened at $136.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.