HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. AXA S.A. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 68,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after buying an additional 123,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $262.84 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.70.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

