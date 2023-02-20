HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of PTN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 73,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

