HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of PTN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 73,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,618. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

