HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

SGEN stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.53. 1,764,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

