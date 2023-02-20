HC Wainwright Cuts DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target to $15.00

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.25 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

DRD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2212 per share. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 621.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

