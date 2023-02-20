HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 899,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

