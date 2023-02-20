HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.20. The stock had a trading volume of 603,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

