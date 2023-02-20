HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. 2,488,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,642. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47.

