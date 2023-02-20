HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 9,084 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.12. 16,814,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,728,694. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

