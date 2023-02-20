HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $6.31 on Monday, reaching $240.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,303. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.80. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

