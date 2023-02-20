HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 5,915 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 328.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $6,164,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 525.9% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 36,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 579.3% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,759 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,124. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

