HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 4,755 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 12.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,179,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,416,000 after purchasing an additional 131,572 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 755.4% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 42.9% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.9% in the third quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 92,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,088. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

