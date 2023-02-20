Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 79,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,701 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

