Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 72,684 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,684 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 282,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,945. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

