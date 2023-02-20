Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 644,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,746,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HD traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.95. 4,985,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $350.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Home Depot

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.33.

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

