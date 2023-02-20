Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,800. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.55. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.