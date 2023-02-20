Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,256,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,888. The stock has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

