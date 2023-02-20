Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,594 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,445,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 80,631 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

MRK traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.52. 9,474,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

