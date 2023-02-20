Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

HMY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,398,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $7,335,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

