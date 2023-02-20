Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,106. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,824 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 695,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 640,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

