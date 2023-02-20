Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 778,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,509. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

