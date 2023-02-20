Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance
Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 778,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,509. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.