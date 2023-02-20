Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

HALO opened at $50.03 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $586,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,000. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after buying an additional 45,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,534,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

