GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 793,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,273.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

