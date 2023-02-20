Guggenheim Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTD. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

