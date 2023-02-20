Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.50 million-$283.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $117.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

